Lions coaching candidate Matt Patricia favors New York Giants, report says

(WXYZ) - Less than a week after a report said Matt Patricia is the likely candidate to become the next Detroit Lions head coach, a new report says the Patriots' defensive coordinator favors a different opening.

According to Peter King, Patricia actually favors the head coaching vacancy for the New York Giants over the Lions.

On top of that, the New York Daily News is reporting that "all signs point" to Patricia signing with the Giants over the Lions.

King said if the Giants decide to hire him, it could give Houston Texans Defensive Coordinator Mike Vrabel the Lions' gig.

"In Detroit, I hear Pats defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is the choice over Houston's defensive boss, Mike Vrabel - but Patricia favors the Giants," King writes. "If the Giants give the nod to Patricia, Detroit could be Vrabel's job."

The Lions interviewed Patrcia on Friday, and on Saturday night, Pro Football Talk reported that the Patriots are bracing for Patricia to exit, likely for Detroit.

Patricia has been with the Patriots since 2004 and took over as defensive coordinator in 2012.

Pro Football Talk says Patricia has a great relationship with Lions GM Bob Quinn, who worked for the Patriots before coming to the Lions.