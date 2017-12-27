Tate on Caldwell: "None of us are guaranteed anything"

Allen Park, MI - The Lions' disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals had plenty of fans calling for Jim Caldwell's job, but the players expressed their support for their head coach Wednesday.

Wide receiver Golden Tate and safety Glover Quin say they like Caldwell as a coach, but recognize that they have little say in whether he stays or goes.

"He's here today and none of us are really guaranteed anything. Personally, I love Coach Caldwell. I love his coaching style. I love the man that he is, I love the leader that he is for our team and in our community, I love the Christian that he is. I want to play for him forever, but that's not my decision, and who knows when the last day for any of us is," said Tate.

Quin said he's used to being asked about Caldwell's performance at the end of the season.

"Last year we made the playoffs and we were answering those same questions," he said. "That's people on the outside. People that don't understand what it takes to build a program. It doesn't just happen overnight. Somebody has to build it, and build it, and build it. And Coach Caldwell has done a great job of building it."

Quin emphasized that fact that the impact players' opinions have on the hiring and firing of coaches can be limited.

"I obviously don't get to make those decisions. All we can as players is go out and play well and represent what he stands for well and the decision that's going to be made or whatever... I mean... I don't get asked," said Quin.