Forest Dunes adding Gil Hanse-designed private golf course called SkyFall

Forest Dunes announced a fourth course coming to the Northern Michigan resort designed by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner.

According to the club, the course will be called SkyFall and unlike the other three courses at the resort, it will be a private club that will allow limited resort guest play.

SkyFall will join the original Forest Dunes course, designed by Tom Weiskopf, The Loop – a reversible course designed by Tom Doak, and a 10-hole short course called Bootlegger.

The most recent GOLF.com rankings had The Loop ranked at No. 30 and Forest Dunes at No. 64 on its list of the top 100 courses you can play in the United States for 2024-25

In 2021, the resort was sold to Rich Mack and Tom Sunnarborg, who also run Streamsong Resort in Florida.

“The opportunity to have Gil and Jim craft their first original design in Michigan on what is the most compelling property at Forest Dunes is really exciting,” Mac said in a statement. “I’m also pleased that we will work with Gil and Jim a second time in our career and create something really special here in Michigan.”

Hanse and Wagner previously created the Streamsong Black course.

According to officials, SkyFall will have elevation changes of up to 70 feet and weave through 300 acres of forest land adjacent to the current public courses at the resort.

This will be the first Hanse-Wagner-designed course in Michigan. Hanse has worked on restoration projects in the state.

“This design is focused on the key landforms on the property,” Hanse said in a statement. “When you look at some of the great old courses by Tillinghast or Ross, there tends to be a landform they go away from and return to. That’s also the case at SkyFall, and it is those features that are the key to creating a truly compelling design. Jim and I also really look forward to working with Rich and Tom again. They have high standards and expectations for this project, and so do we.”

Construction is expected to start in late 2025 or early 2026.