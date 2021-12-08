Goff named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week in the wake of the team's first win of the season against the Minnesota Viking.

Goff completed 25 of 41 pass attempts for 296 yards and three touchdowns with a 97.2 rating in a 29-27 win over Minnesota.

He also threw a game-winning 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired in the fourth quarter.

According to the NFL, Goff is the first Lions player to win the award since Calvin Johnson in Week 6 of the 2015 season and the first Lions' quarterback since Matthew Stafford in Week 11 of 2009.