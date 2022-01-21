Grand Rapids Griffins sign Justin Abdelkader for a professional tryout

(WXYZ) — The Grand Rapids Griffins have signed former Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader to a professional tryout.

Abdelkader played for the Griffins from 2008-2010 before playing for the Red Wings in 13 seasons where he was eventually an alternate captain from 2016-2020. Detroit bought out his contract in October 2020.

If Abdelkader plays with Grand Rapids on Saturday, he would set the record for the longest time span between Griffins appearances at 4,305 days – equal to 11 years, nine months and 12 days. It's currently held by Jonathan Ericcson at 3,888 days.

Most recently, Abdelkader played for the Swiss team EV Zug in the 2020-21 season and won the Switzerland National League title.