Watch
Sports

Actions

Grand Rapids Griffins sign Justin Abdelkader for a professional tryout

items.[0].image.alt
Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 24: Justin Abdelkader #8 of the Detroit Red Wings stretches on the bench during warm-ups prior to an NHL game against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena on February 24, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)
Justin Abdelkader
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 11:09:36-05

(WXYZ) — The Grand Rapids Griffins have signed former Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader to a professional tryout.

Abdelkader played for the Griffins from 2008-2010 before playing for the Red Wings in 13 seasons where he was eventually an alternate captain from 2016-2020. Detroit bought out his contract in October 2020.

If Abdelkader plays with Grand Rapids on Saturday, he would set the record for the longest time span between Griffins appearances at 4,305 days – equal to 11 years, nine months and 12 days. It's currently held by Jonathan Ericcson at 3,888 days.

Most recently, Abdelkader played for the Swiss team EV Zug in the 2020-21 season and won the Switzerland National League title.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!