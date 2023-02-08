Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Hamlin appears during Super Bowl event to receive award

Super Bowl Football
Mike Stewart/AP
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin waves after being introduced as the winner of the Alan Page Community Award during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL football game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Super Bowl Football
Super Bowl Football
Super Bowl Football
Posted at 4:17 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 16:17:30-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Damar Hamlin has been named winner of the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award and made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the award.

Hamlin read a brief statement with his parents on stage with him at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The Buffalo Bills safety received the award a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.

Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser has raised more than $9 million since he collapsed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!