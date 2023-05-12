Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Harris group agrees to buy NFL's Washington Commanders from Snyder family

Washington Commanders Football logo uniforms
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Patrick Semansky/AP
The Washington Commanders unveil their NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Washington Commanders Football logo uniforms
Posted at 4:44 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 16:44:39-04

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A group led by Josh Harris has agreed to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family.

The sides announced the deal in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion.

The deal is the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. It is still pending approval of three-quarters of owners and other customary closing conditions.

Harris' group includes Washington-area billionaire Mitchell Rales and basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Snyder has owned the team since 1999.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share your good morning and be on TV!