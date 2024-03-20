Here are the teams that could play in Detroit for the Sweet 16 & Elite 8

The 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Midwest Regional will take place at Little Caesars Arena at the end of the month.

Better known as the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, there will be two games on Friday, March 29 in the Sweet 16 and one game on Sunday, March 31 in the Elite 8.

The games will take place at Little Caesars Arena, and tip-off times have not yet been announced.

Last year, Sweet 16 tip times started at 6:30 p.m, 7:15 p.m., 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., depending on the game.

Elite 8 start times on Sunday in 2023 tipped off at either 1:20 p.m. or 4:05 p.m.

Below are the teams in the Midwest Region of the March Madness bracket could play at Little Caesars Arena, by seed.

