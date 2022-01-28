Hillmon, No. 7 Michigan cruise past No. 22 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 20 points and became Michigan’s career leader in rebounds as the No. 7 Wolverines beat No. 22 Ohio State 77-58 on Thursday night.

Hillmon surpassed Trish Andrew’s record of 928 rebounds during the second half. She finished with 12 for her third straight double-double and now has 935 rebounds.

The Wolverines (18-2, 9-1 Big Ten) shot 49% and scored 36 points in the paint.

The Buckeyes (15-4, 7-3 Big Ten) trailed by just seven points after the first quarter, but shot just 16.7% in the second to trail 38-23 at halftime. Michigan closed the second quarter on a 7-0 run.

Leigha Brown added 16 points, Maddie Nolan had 13 and Emily Kiser scored 10 for Michigan.

The Wolverines swept the season series against the Buckeyes, earning their first win in Columbus since Jan. 16, 2018.

Ohio State shot 22 of 59, including an 8 of 30 mark in which it failed to make a field goal in the final 3:10 of the first half.

Jacy Sheldon had 15 points for Ohio State and Tanaya Beacham added 14.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines picked up their fifth win in six games against ranked teams this season. They’ve won their last six games, outscoring opponents by an average of 23 points.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes shot 37.3% from the field, their lowest in four games. They entered the game hitting 40.74% from 3-point range, which led the NCAA, but shot 6 of 22 Thursday.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts No. 6 Indiana Sunday.

Ohio State: Travels to Iowa Sunday.

