Blashill says there's optimism with Red Wings, but they 'need a run'

DETROIT - Jeff Blashill appeared live on 7 Action News at 6 PM on Thursday night during the Toast of Hockeytown.

The Red Wings head coach said there's a sense of optimism with the team, but they "need to make a run." Blashill said they're a better team now than they were in October.

He talked with Brad Galli about the importance of the charity event at Little Caesars Arena, and why he loves seeing the Red Wings help grow the game of hockey in Michigan.

WATCH HIS INTERVIEW HERE