How to watch Michigan State vs. Washington State in the Holiday Bowl

7:13 AM, Dec 28, 2017

PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 25: Brian Lewerke #14 of celebrates with Matt Coghlin #4 of the Michigan State Spartans during their game on November 25, 2017 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Jeff Zelevansky
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (WXYZ) - The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans are playing in their first bowl game in two years after missing out last year. They take on the No. 21 Washington State Cougars in the Holiday Bowl on Thursday night.

Details about the game are below:

What: No. 21 Washington State (9-3) at No. 18 Michigan State (9-3)

Where: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in San Diego, Calif.

When: 9 p.m.

How to watch: The game will air on Fox Sports 1 at 9 p.m. or you can watch online by using your TV subscriber log in at FoxSportsGo and on the FoxSportsGo app. 

How to listen: You can listen on AM760 WJR or on SiriusXM channel 83, Internet channel 83

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top