How to watch Michigan State vs. Washington State in the Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO (WXYZ) - The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans are playing in their first bowl game in two years after missing out last year. They take on the No. 21 Washington State Cougars in the Holiday Bowl on Thursday night.

Details about the game are below:

What: No. 21 Washington State (9-3) at No. 18 Michigan State (9-3)

Where: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in San Diego, Calif.

When: 9 p.m.

How to watch: The game will air on Fox Sports 1 at 9 p.m. or you can watch online by using your TV subscriber log in at FoxSportsGo and on the FoxSportsGo app.

How to listen: You can listen on AM760 WJR or on SiriusXM channel 83, Internet channel 83