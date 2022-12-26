How to watch Michigan vs. TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on air, online

(WXYZ) — The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will take on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl this weekend.

If you're not traveling out to Glendale, Arizona, then you'll likely want to catch the game on TV, online or on the radio.

Here's how you can watch the game.

It kicks off at 4 p.m. eastern time from Arizona, and the winner will face the winner of No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State, which will play in Atlanta after the Fiesta Bowl.

How to watch: The game will air on ESPN and you can also watch it live-streaming if you have an ESPN+ subscription.

How to listen: The game will air on 97.1 The Ticket and on AM950 WWJ. You can also listen to the game on SiriusXM Channel 84 for Michigan's radio broadcast.