Jack Harlow to perform at halftime of Lions Thanksgiving Day game

Paul Sancya/AP
Fans arrive at Ford Field before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 7:18 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 19:18:42-04

Rap superstar Jack Harlow will perform at halftime of the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving day game, the team announced on Monday.

Country music duo The War and Treaty, will also perform the National Anthem at the game, which takes place at 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Harlow has been nominated for six Grammy Awards and has two No. 1 singles with over 10 billion streams to date. The 25-year-old was named Variety's "Hitmaker of the Year" in 2021.

His single "First Class" was nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and earlier this year, he surprised fans with his third studio album, "Jackman."

