ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jack and Jackie Harbaugh were Michigan's honorary captains for the 2024 opener.

Jim's mom fought back tears, explaining why returning to the Big House meant so much.

"Everything that Jim promised to do here, he's done. The players on this football field, and the ones who have left, made it happen," she said, referring to the national championship run.

