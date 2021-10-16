Watch
Sports

Actions

Kaleb Eleby sparks Western Michigan in rout of Kent State

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Al Goldis/AP
Western Michigan's Kaleb Eleby plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Kaleb Eleby Western Michigan Football
Posted at 7:51 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 19:51:09-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Kaleb Eleby threw three touchdown passes, ran for a fourth and Western Michigan routed Kent State 64-31 Saturday.

The Broncos came in with the top rushing defense in the Mid-American Conference and held the Golden Flashes to just 124 yards on the ground while Sean Tyler piled up 169 yards, including a 64-yard dash for a touchdown, on 17 carries for Western Michigan.

Eleby opened the game with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Skyy Moore, then found Jaylen Hall with a 68-yard strike to make it 17-7 after one quarter. He hit Moore for a second time in the third quarter to make it 36-17, then ran 25 yards for a final touchdown with 3:33 left to complete the rout.

Nick Mihalic kicked three field goals and converted seven of eight PATs for the Broncos (5-2, 2-1).

Dustin Crum was 15 of 26 for 210 yards and two touchdowns for Kent State (3-4, 2-1).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!