Watch
Sports

Actions

Krzyzewski K-O'd: North Carolina takes down Duke 81-77

NCAA Duke North Carolina Basketball
Gerald Herbert/AP
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, left, greets North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis after a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
NCAA Duke North Carolina Basketball
Posted at 11:32 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 23:32:16-04

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's remarkable career came to a thrilling and sudden close Saturday night after Caleb Love made a key 3-pointer and three late free throws to lift archrival, North Carolina, to a thrill-a-minute 81-77 victory over the Blue Devils.

This was the 258th, most consequential, and maybe, just maybe, the very best meeting between these teams, whose arenas are separated by a scant 11 miles down in Tobacco Road.

The Tar Heels (29-9), of all teams, pinned the 368th and final loss on the 75-year-old Coach K, exactly four weeks after they ruined the going-away party in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

That loss hurt.

This one stopped the coach's last-gasp, storybook run one win away from a title game and a chance at his sixth championship. When it was over, after playing through the nip-and-tuck stretch run without a timeout, Krzyzewski walked calmly to halfcourt and shook the hand of Carolina's rookie coach, Hubert Davis.

On Monday, Carolina will play Kansas for the title.

The Jayhawks beat Villanova 81-65 earlier in the undercard.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!