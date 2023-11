PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Philadelphia 76ers rout LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 138-94 on Monday night.

Embiid notched his sixth career triple-double with 2 minutes left in the third quarter.

It was Embiid's first of the season and his seventh career game with 10-plus assists. LeBron James scored 18 points but nothing he did could make a dent in the 76ers' lead.

The 76ers hit 13 3-pointers in the first half.