Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week: River Rouge comes up short in postseason grudge match against King

River Rouge comes up just short in a postseason grudge match against King, falling 20-19.
Posted at 12:13 AM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 00:13:36-05

In the WXYZ Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week, River Rouge comes up just short in a postseason grudge match against King, falling 20-19.

Both teams exchanged touchdowns for a tie game at half. Missed extra points proved to be critical for both teams. Early in the fourth quarter, King scored a 2-yard touchdown for the lead. However, with eleven seconds remaining, River Rouge answered back. However, on the game-tying PAT, the ball was mishandled on the kick and in response the handler tried to run it in instead. He was tackled just two-yards short of the end zone and that was how the game ends. River Rouge falls just one point short of dethroning the reigning state champions.

