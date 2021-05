(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions and center Frank Ragnow have reportedly agreed to a contract extension.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team and the Pro Bowl center agreed to a deal that would make him the highest-paid center in the NFL.

Ragnow is entering his fourth NFL season after being drafted in the first round out of Arkansas. He’s started all 45 games he’s appeared in, and he earned his first Pro Bowl berth last season.