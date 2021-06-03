Lions DT Jashon Cornell suspended for first three games of 2021 season

(WXYZ) -- The NFL announced Thursday that Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell has been suspended without pay for the first three games of the 2021 regular season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Cornell will still be allowed to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

"Last year after losing a dear friend of mine I made a mistake that was out of my character," Cornell said on Twitter. "I have owned it and worked on learning from it. Since then I have grown as a person and now a better man. With that being said I apologize to the Lions organization and the fans. I have learned from my mishap."

Cornell will be allowed to return to Detroit's active roster Monday, September 27, following the Lions' Week 3 game against Baltimore.