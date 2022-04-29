Lions fans are EXCITED after Detroit picks Aidan Hutchinson

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions fans are excited about the team picking Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Check out some of the fan reaction below.

"Lions finally get a good draft pick and waste the pick on some bust. By the way, the Patriots are the best drafting team in the NFL. They don’t need a top three pick to find good talent. Enjoy watching the Patriots dominate this decade," Jimmy Chen said.

YES!!!!!! — Angry Johnny (@AngryJohnny9) April 29, 2022

Fired up. I hope Holmes didn't pull a hammy sprinting that pick up there! — USA_Dad (@USADad7) April 29, 2022