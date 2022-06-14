Watch
Lions hold media combine for reporters, including WXYZ's Galli and Trotman

The Lions opened up their Allen Park practice facility to local media members following OTAs Monday for a skills competition.
Posted at 9:01 PM, Jun 13, 2022
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Lions are wrapping up their offseason program, with most veteran players home for the next month before training camp.

With the fields cleared in Allen Park on Monday afternoon, the team held a media combine.

WXYZ's Brad Galli and Jeanna Trotman were among the reporters who participated.

The events included catching punts, throwing at targets, and kicking field goals.

