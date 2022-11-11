Lions' Kerby Joseph, Chase Lucas, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Malcolm Rodriguez questionable vs. Bears

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have listed cornerback Chase Lucas, safeties Kerby Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu, and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Joseph (concussion protocol) was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Melifonwu (ankle) and Rodriguez (elbow) were limited participants all three days. Lucas (ankle) was limited Thursday and Friday after not participating in practice Wednesday.

"No setbacks there," head coach Dan Campbell said Friday when asked about Joseph's progress. "He’s passed all the (concussion) protocol to this point...and as long as there’s no issues, he should be good for the game.”

Offensive tackle Matt Nelson (calf), limited in practice all week, is listed as doubtful, and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) is out.

"Lucas got back out there running around a little bit," said Campbell. "Nelson got back out there running around. So it’s just good to have them back on the grass working themselves back in.”