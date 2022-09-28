Lions RB D'Andre Swift likely to miss Sunday's game against Seattle

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift likely won't play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head Coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media on Wednesday and said fans shouldn't expect to see Swift on the field.

Campbell said "the skies would have to open up" for Swift to play.

Swift reportedly suffered a shoulder sprain in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Campbell also outlined other players who won't practice on Wednesday include Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, TJ Hockenson and Josh Reynolds.

St. Brown is day-to-day, according to Campbell.