Lions sign K Randy Bullock, QB Tim Boyle, WR Perriman

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed kicker Randy Bullock and quarterback Tim Boyle.

The Lions also announced the signing of wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Bullock spent parts of the past five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Prior to that, he appeared in games for the New York Jets and Houston Texans. Bullock went 21 of 26 on field goals last season, including 3 of 5 from 50 yards and beyond. The Lions need to replace two-time Pro Bowl kicker Matt Prater, who went to the Arizona Cardinals.