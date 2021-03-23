Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Lions sign K Randy Bullock, QB Tim Boyle, WR Perriman

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Kyusung Gong/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2020, file photo, New York Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman, right, celebrates his touchdown reception with Jeff Smith during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif. Agent Drew Rosenhaus says wide Perriman has agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the Detroit Lions. Perriman's father, Brett, was a standout receiver for the Lions in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
Breshad Perriman Lions Free Agency Football
Breshard_Perriman_Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
Posted at 11:16 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 23:16:20-04

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed kicker Randy Bullock and quarterback Tim Boyle.

The Lions also announced the signing of wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Bullock spent parts of the past five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Prior to that, he appeared in games for the New York Jets and Houston Texans. Bullock went 21 of 26 on field goals last season, including 3 of 5 from 50 yards and beyond. The Lions need to replace two-time Pro Bowl kicker Matt Prater, who went to the Arizona Cardinals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!