Local Olympian stops home before final push

BRIGHTON (WXYZ) - Olympic snowboarder Jake Vedder is used to competing against some of the greatest athletes in the world.



In the next few weeks, the Pinckney native will find out if he’ll represent the USA in the Seoul Winter Olympics, but today, he was back at where it all began, Mount Brighton.



“I’m really happy to be home! I’ve been home for the past week, I’ve been here (Mount Brighton) for five days, I love coming here and just kind of riding it at night, it’s one of the only resorts you can ride at night, so I really enjoy that and it’s good to see all my friends and family here,” Olympic snowboarder Jake Vedder said.



Vedder remembers his time on the bunny hill years ago, so it provided the perfect place for him to teach former Pittsburgh Steeler and super bowl champion LaMarr Woodley, who wanted to learn from the best for a tv show he’s taping.



Woodley, was humbled quickly, but he and Vedder make it quite the sight at the resort today. Two champions, inspiring the next generation.



“I think that he did amazing, absolutely amazing, I’m glad we had another instructor come up there, he’s a lot bigger than I thought, we have to figure out how I’m going to get him down the hill, he’s up here, now we have to get down the hill, I was glad he learned really, really quick,” Vedder added.



Vedder will have his final chance to prove he belongs on the Olympic team in Turkey later this month, but he one more fan locally rooting him on.