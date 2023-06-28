Hockeytown Draft Party moved indoors Wednesday due to poor air quality

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings will host the fourth annual Hockeytown Draft Party on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena (LCA).

Originally planned as an outdoor event, the draft party will now be held indoors in the Via concourse and the main seating bowl due to poor air quality in the city.

“Many of the events and activities originally planned for Chevrolet Plaza will now take place in the Via concourse or the main seating bowl. No further action is needed for ticketed fans, as existing mobile tickets will be scanned upon entry to Little Caesars Arena,” LCA officials said.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Presented by Bud Light, the Hockeytown Draft Party will feature fan-friendly activities, “leading up to the live broadcast of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, slated for 7 p.m. The Red Wings are currently slated to pick twice in the first round, at No. 9 and No. 17 overall. The event was moved entirely indoors on Wednesday morning due to continued poor air quality. Ticketed fans are encouraged to enter Little Caesars Arena at the Meijer Entry SW,” officials said.

Open to fans of any age, the complimentary ticketed event includes autograph signings from Red Wings players and alumni, games, photo opportunities, prize giveaways and live music by Dan Rafferty Band, DJ Chachi and the Red Wings Drumline.

Giveaways include single-game tickets for 2023-24 Red Wings games, autographed jerseys, merchandise and more. For purchase, select concessions will be available. Fans 21 years old and up will also have the chance to enjoy samples from Bud Light and Cintron.

A limited number of complimentary Draft Party tickets are available and can be claimed at DetroitRedWings.com/DraftParty.