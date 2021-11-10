Watch
Sports

Actions

Marian volleyball signs three seniors to NCAA Divison-I programs in quest for back-to-back state titles

Marian volleyball signs three seniors to NCAA Divison-I programs in quest for back-to-back state titles
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jeanna Trotman, WXYZ
Marian Volleyball celebrates National Signing Day with three seniors signing their national letters of intent to NCAA Division-I programs.<br/>
Marian Volleyball National Signing Day
Posted at 6:26 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 18:47:27-05

Marian High School in Bloomfield Hills celebrated national signing day in a big way. Six seniors signed their letters of intent for six different NCAA division-I athletic programs. Three of those seniors are members of the volleyball program.

Outside hitter Sophie Treder signed to Brown University, outside hitter Ava Brizard signed to North Carolina State University, and middle blocker Sarah Sylvester signed to Texas Christian University.

“We’ve been together since we were freshman,” said Sylvester. “It is sort of full circle that our whole career has been together.”

Marian boasts some of the best volleyball players in the state. Brizard and Sylvester are Michigan Miss Volleyball finalists, the most prestigious award for high school volleyball players.

“It’ll probably hit me soon enough, but it has been so incredibly special,” said Brizard. “Sarah and Sophie are my best friends and they’ve worked so hard over the years and it has been a pleasure to watch them grow and develop over the years.”

There are four seniors in the 2022 class and the only athlete to not take part in the fall signing day was Janiah Jones, who is currently undecided on her college decision. Head Coach Mayassa Cook said Jones has plenty of NCAA Division-I offers to choose from. Cook is in her fourth year, so this season’s senior class are the freshman she stared with and the first players she coached.

“Not bad at all, no complaints here,” laughed Cook. “There is so much talent here and I’ve been so spoiled by these athletes.”

The icing on the cake for this talented senior class would be a chance to repeat as state champions. Marian won the 2020 title and is returning their entire team. The volleyball program did go back-to-back in 2009 and 2010.

“It would be so special It just feels like a fever dream to be honest,” said Treder.

Marian will continue their quest for another state title in the regional final Thursday at Novi High School against Lake Orion.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!