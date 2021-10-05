Michigan Prep Football Poll: 2021 Week 7

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WXYZ-TV

Posted at 9:35 PM, Oct 04, 2021

Division 1 School Total Points

1. Rockford (5) (6-0) 50

2. Belleville (5-1) 40

3. Saline (6-0) 39

4. Grand Blanc (6-0) 35

5. Rochester Adams (6-0) 30

6. Dearborn Fordson (5-1) 20

7. West Bloomfield (5-1) 17

8. Sterling Heights Stevenson (5-1) 14

9. Clarkston (5-1) 13

10. Brownstown Woodhaven (6-0) 7 Others receiving votes: Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 5. Detroit Cass Tech 3. Hartland 1. Romeo 1. Division 2 School Total Points

1. Warren De La Salle (5) (5-0 50

2. Livonia Churchill (6-0) 45

3. Byron Center (6-0) 37

4. South Lyon (6-0) 36

5. Caledonia (6-0) 28

6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (5-1) 20

7. Traverse City Central (5-1) 19

8. Muskegon Mona Shores (5-1) 18

9. Temperance Bedford (5-1) 8

10. East Lansing (4-2) 7 Others receiving votes: White Lake Lakeland 6. Port Huron Northern 1. Division 3 School Total Points

1. Detroit King (5) (5-1) 50

2. DeWitt (5-1) 45

3. Mount Pleasant (6-0) 38

4. Muskegon (5-1) 36

5. Riverview (6-0) 30

6. River Rouge (4-2) 26

7. Allen Park (5-1) 20

8. Birmingham Brother Rice (4-2) 13

9. Harper Woods (5-1) 7

10. Cedar Springs (5-1) 6 Others receiving votes: St. Joseph 2. Stevensville Lakeshore 2. Division 4 School Total Points

1. Chelsea (4) (6-0) 49

2. Edwardsburg (1) (6-0) 44

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-0) 42

4. Goodrich (5-1) 30

5. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (5-1) 21

(tie) Whitehall (5-1) 21

7. Freeland (5-1) 18

8. Croswell-Lexington (5-1) 10

(tie) Vicksburg (5-1) 10

10. Ortonville Brandon (5-1) 9 Others receiving votes: Spring Lake 8. Lake Fenton 6. Livonia Clarenceville 4. Detroit Country Day 2. Cadillac 1. Division 5 School Total Points

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5) (6-0) 50

2. Frankenmuth (6-0) 45

3. Grand Rapids West Catholic (6-0) 34

4. Kingsley (6-0) 30

5. Portland (5-1) 29

6. Marine City (6-0) 27

7. Gladwin (6-0) 16

8. Berrien Springs (6-0) 14

9. Comstock Park (6-0) 13

10. Kingsford (4-2) 8

(tie) Armada (6-0) 8 Others receiving votes: Muskegon Oakridge 1. Division 6 School Total Points

1. Lansing Catholic (5) (6-0) 50

2. Constantine (6-0) 43

3. Millington (6-0) 42

4. Jonesville (6-0) 35

5. Montague (5-1) 29

6. Michigan Center (5-1) 19

(tie) Reed City (5-1) 19

8. Negaunee (5-1) 18

9. Boyne City (5-1) 10

10. Standish-Sterling (5-1) 6 Others receiving votes: Ida 2. Napoleon 2. Division 7 School Total Points

1. Traverse City St. Francis (1) (6-0) 35

2. Pewamo-Westphalia (3) (6-0) 34

3. Bad Axe (6-0) 30

4. Lawton (6-0) 28

5. Jackson Lumen Christi (5-1) 27

6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (5-1) 24

7. Muskegon Catholic Central (5-1) 15

8. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (5-1) 7

9. Detroit Central (5-1) 5

(tie) Reese (5-1) 5 Others receiving votes: Ishpeming Westwood 3. Ithaca 3. New Lothrop 3. Ravenna 1. Division 8 School Total Points

1. Hudson (4) (6-0) 40

2. Addison (6-0) 36

3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (5-1) 32

4. Ubly (6-0) 24

5. Beal City (5-1) 23

6. Carson City-Crystal (6-0) 17

7. Clarkston Everest Catholic (5-1) 14

8. Centreville (5-1) 13

9. Sand Creek (4-2) 9

10. White Pigeon (5-1) 7 Others receiving votes: Reading 2. Breckenridge 2. Harbor Beach 1. 8 Player Division School Total Points

1. Powers North Central (3) (6-0) 66

2. Portland St Patrick (2) (6-0) 58

3. Adrian Lenawee Christian (2) (6-0) 57

4. Morrice (6-0) 43

5. Suttons Bay (6-0) 38

6. Marion (6-0) 36

7. Pickford (5-1) 21

8. Martin (6-0) 20

9. Crystal Falls Forest Park (6-0) 16

(tie) Britton-Deerfield (6-0) 16 Others receiving votes: Au Gres-Sims 5. North Huron 5. Deckerville 3. Colon 1.

