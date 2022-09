ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan running back Blake Corum is the co-offensive player of the week in the Big Ten.

Corum had 243 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the 34-27 win over Maryland.

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan shares the honor with Corum. Morgan threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns in the Gophers win over Michigan State.

Corum's nine touchdowns this season are the most in the country.