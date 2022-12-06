Watch Now
Michigan senior TE & co-captain Erick All leaving university

Darron Cummings/AP
Michigan tight end Erick All (83) celebrates after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. College teams haven't quite unlocked the full potential of the tight end position as effectively as the pros, but Friday, Dec. 31, College Football Playoff with No. 2 Michigan playing No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl will put players with potential to be part of the next wave of dominate tight ends on display.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 7:21 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 07:21:22-05

Michigan senior tight end and co-captain Erick All announced he is leaving the university.

All, who played a key role in Michigan's run to the Big Ten Championship in 2021, announced his departure in a series of cryptic tweets.

"Wolverine nation. Love you guys but it’s time for me to move on. I know some of you are wondering why I would leave and the answer to that question is unexpected," he tweeted.

He added, "Not everything/everyone are what they seem and I learned that from my time here at Michigan. Sometimes you have to let go and do what’s best for you and your family. Love you guys."

The tight end had 38 catches for 437 yards and two touchdowns last season but only had 3 catches this season after suffering a back injury in September that kept him out.

Then, on Oct. 21, he posted on Instagram that he had "life-changing surgery" and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said he would miss the rest of the season.

