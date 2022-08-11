Watch Now
Michigan State, Tom Izzo agree to new contract terms

Posted at 4:25 PM, Aug 11, 2022
(WXYZ) — Michigan State announced Thursday it had agreed to terms with men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo on a new contract.

The university says Izzo's contract, a five-year rollover deal, includes an average total compensation value of $6.2 million per year.

“This is an exciting time for Michigan State and there’s no better place to be in college athletics, with the support we have from the university, our students, our community and the tremendous Spartan alumni," Izzo said in a statement. "I love Michigan State and I am proud and excited to continue the hard work to bring another national championship to East Lansing.”

2022-23 marks Izzo's 28th season as head coach of the Spartans. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

“Twelve years ago, Tom Izzo said he would be a Spartan for Life, and today’s announcement further demonstrates and renews this commitment,” athletic director Alan Haller said. “We have worked collaboratively to come up with a contract which benefits the university, Coach Izzo and his family."

