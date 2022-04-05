Michigan State's James Piot on The Masters: 'This is the coolest thing in the world'

(WXYZ) — Michigan State golfer James Piot spoke to the media on Monday following his first practice round at Augusta National Golf Club for The Masters.

"This is the coolest thing in the world," Piot said after the round.

He said he woke up in the Crow's Nest and had breakfast on the porch, overlooking the course and seeing all the fans. The Crow's Nest is an area above the Augusta National clubhouse where amateurs can stay for The Masters.

Piot, who is the U.S. Amateur Champion, is scheduled to play with defending Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama on Thursday and Friday. It's part of the tradition at The Masters where the defending champion and U.S. Amateur play in the same group.

He said during his practice round, he found out that Tiger Woods had teed off in front of them but didn't have the courage to go up and talk to him.

Piot said he also did a practice round with nine holes after the Augusta National Women's Amateur finished on Saturday.

"There was nobody else. It was the craziest thing in the world to have Augusta National to yourself," he said.

