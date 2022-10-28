Michigan vs. Michigan State: Here's the forecast if you're heading to the game

Watch Now
Heading to the Michigan vs. Michigan State game on Saturday night at the Big House? It's going to be a chilly evening, so make sure to break a sweatshirt or a jacket after the sun goes down.
Posted at 8:36 AM, Oct 28, 2022
(WXYZ) — If you're heading to the Michigan vs. Michigan State game at The Big House in Ann Arbor on Saturday night, be sure to bring a jacket!

7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said the high temperature will be comfortable for tailgating with temperatures around 60 degrees and sunny at 5 p.m.

Temperatures will drop as the sun goes down around 7 p.m. to 52 degrees.

Then, around the halftime mark at 9 p.m., temps will be in the upper 40s, and by the drive home, they'll be around 43 degrees.

