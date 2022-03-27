Michigan women's basketball advance to program's first ever Elite Eight

Michigan women's basketball is moving on to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. The No. 4 Wolverines beat No. 10 South Dakota 52-49 in a tightly contested game. Despite being the tenth-seed, the Yotes looked far from a Cinderella story. They played tough defense to contain Naz Hillmon and forced Michigan to adjust. South Dakota made it a tie game with 48-seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Another double double for Naz Hillmon. 17p, 10r.



Hillmon praises South Dakota then talks about the complete team win, using their whole roster to get it done.



"We knew it would take all 15 of us. The contributions from Phelia, I mean c'mon." https://t.co/WghQR19lC1 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) March 27, 2022

Naz Hillmon notched her third-straight NCAA tournament double double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, despite being suffocated defensively. She praised the job South Dakota did, followed by credit to her entire team.

"We knew it would take all 15 of us. The contributions from Phelia, I mean c'mon."

South Dakota is determined.



Wolverines up 39-38 at the end of 3Q. And right on par with this entire tournament, men's and women's, we're in for a treat of a final stretch. — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) March 27, 2022

Michigan will play Louisville Monday in the Elite Eight with a chance to advance to the Final Four.