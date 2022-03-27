Watch
Sports

Actions

Michigan women's basketball advance to program's first ever Elite Eight

Naz Hillmon
Carlos Osorio/AP
Michigan forward Naz Hillmon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Naz Hillmon
Posted at 9:07 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 21:07:02-04

Michigan women's basketball is moving on to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. The No. 4 Wolverines beat No. 10 South Dakota 52-49 in a tightly contested game. Despite being the tenth-seed, the Yotes looked far from a Cinderella story. They played tough defense to contain Naz Hillmon and forced Michigan to adjust. South Dakota made it a tie game with 48-seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Naz Hillmon notched her third-straight NCAA tournament double double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, despite being suffocated defensively. She praised the job South Dakota did, followed by credit to her entire team.

"We knew it would take all 15 of us. The contributions from Phelia, I mean c'mon."

Michigan will play Louisville Monday in the Elite Eight with a chance to advance to the Final Four.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!