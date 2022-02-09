Michigan women's basketball looking "for more banners" amid historical season

When Kim Barnes Arico came to Michigan ten years ago, there were no women's basketball banners hanging in the rafters of the Crisler Center. Tuesday, one day after being ranked the No. 4 team in the country, she looked over and smiled at the two banners hanging over her shoulder, knowing her Wolverines could be on the verge of adding a few more.

"It's something we talk about. When you sign on to be a student athlete at the University of Michigan, it's about being part of the best," said Barnes Arico. "It's about winning championships. That's what our university stands for, that's what our culture stands for."

Michigan women's basketball is in the middle of historic season. It's a season that will be the best in program history, should they continue to trend in the right direction. Their current eight-game win streak is the longest in Michigan women's basketball history, as well as their national ranking. The team said they had a goal of breaking the top-10 and the Wolverines are confidently sitting at number four.

"It's a ton of fun, obviously winning is fun," said Senior Naz Hillmon. Hillmon is having a record-breaking season herself. She is just one double-double away from passing Trish Andrew's program record of 44. She is also 39 points away from becoming the fourth member of Michigan's 2,000-point club. As a member of the experienced Senior class, Hillmon knows what is ahead in the postseason.

"To get there, it has to be those every day things, like our practices and our games," said Hillmon. "That's what is going to get us deep into our runs in March."

Barnes Arico said one of the things that has gotten the Wolverines to first in the Big Ten, fourth in the country, is experience. Michigan is coming off their first ever trip to the Sweet Sixteen. They've returned all but three players from that tournament run. The Senior class came to Michigan with a goal, and while they've achieved some of those accomplishments, there is still work to do.

"I almost can't think of it because it would really be a dream come true," said Senior Emily Kiser. "It's just the surface level of what we want to do."

