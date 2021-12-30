Michigan's Dax Hill 'questionable' for Orange Bowl and isn't in Florida, Jim Harbaugh says

MIAMI — Dax Hill is not in Florida.

Not yet.

But he could be. Or may not be.

Jim Harbaugh answered questions on Thursday about the whereabouts and game status of the safety.

"He's working through something," Harbaugh said. Michigan will know more today if he'll play on Friday. Harbaugh later clarified that Hill was not in Florida at the time of the Thursday morning press conference.

Hill is "questionable" for the game.