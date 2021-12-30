Watch
Michigan's Dax Hill 'questionable' for Orange Bowl and isn't in Florida, Jim Harbaugh says

(AP)
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill, rear, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson (6) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Hill was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Big Ten Championship Football
Posted at 9:53 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 09:53:54-05

MIAMI — Dax Hill is not in Florida.

Not yet.

But he could be. Or may not be.

Jim Harbaugh answered questions on Thursday about the whereabouts and game status of the safety.

"He's working through something," Harbaugh said. Michigan will know more today if he'll play on Friday. Harbaugh later clarified that Hill was not in Florida at the time of the Thursday morning press conference.

Hill is "questionable" for the game.

