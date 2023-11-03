Michigan's Jace Howard expected to miss 4-6 weeks with knee injury

Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard has announced that guard Jace Howard will miss four to six weeks due to a stress fracture in his right knee and tibia.

"This is unfortunate for Jace as he is a vital member of this program," said Juwan Howard. "We know over the next four to six weeks he will be diligent and work as hard as he can to get healthy."

In 55 total career games with Michigan, Howard came off the bench in 30 games last season with his season-best performance of six points and three rebounds in 18 minutes of play against Penn State.

"You never want to get injured, especially at the beginning of a season," said Jace Howard. "It hasn't been easy not being with my brothers on the floor, however, I am going to continue to be a voice and make an impact."

With a 4-6 week recovery, that would put Howard back in the first half of December. Michigan opens the season with an exhibition game against Northwood Friday and have their first Big Ten game at home on December 5th.