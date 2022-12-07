Mitch Albom's SAY Detroit radiothon back for 11th year

Mitch Albom is ready for the radio. A lot of radio.

This Thursday at Troy's Somerset Collection, Albom and his WJR team will broadcast live from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m., raising money for SAY Detroit.

Big-named guests are lined up to help at the 11th annual SAY Detroit radiothon. After breaking a record donation sum in 2021, totalling over $1.6 million, Albom's team is expecting another incredibly supportive turnout. The radiothon has raised over $10 million in its 10 years.

Watch his conversation with Brad Galli in the video player above, and if you'd like to donate, visit SAY Detroit's website.

According to the SAY Detroit website, "Viewers can watch the live stream on www.mitchalbomradiothon.com, listen on WJR 760AM, and give through donations and by bidding on auctions and "purchasing" autographed memorabilia or gift cards."

Albom insists every dollar helps people in need.

The money goes "to help the poor, the homeless, families without homes, children without medical care, students hoping to reach the college of their dreams and veterans who have hit hard times," SAY Detroit's website says. "All funds raised benefit SAY (Super All Year) Detroit, an umbrella 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that funds programs like the SAY Detroit Family Health Clinic, the SAY Detroit Play Center, Working Homes/Working Families, the Dream Scholars, A Time to Help, and several other local charitable efforts who care for our city's neediest and work towards a revitalized Detroit."