MLB to move All-Star game from Georgia in response to state's new voting law

ATLANTA — Major League Baseball announced Friday that they are moving the All-Star Game and the 2021 draft from Atlanta, Georgia.

The move comes as a response to the state's new voting law that critics call "unacceptable" and "a step backward.”

In a statement, the league said the decision comes after engaging "in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance."

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box," Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr., said. "In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support."

The league said they still plan to celebrate Hank Aaron's life and plans to "support local communities in Atlanta as part of our All-Star Legacy Projects" would move forward.

The league said it would announce a new site for the All-Star game and draft shortly.