Oakland Hills hosts big-time fundraiser for American Cancer Society

8:37 PM, Jul 9, 2018
Brad Galli
BLOOMFIELD TWP., Mich. - Oakland Hills Country Club hosted a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society in Michigan on Monday.

Since 2003, the event has raised over $2 million to fight cancer.

This year, $361,00 was raised for the cause, with an 18-hole event followed by a dinner featuring Phil Mickelson's coach Rick Smith. WXYZ's Brad Galli emceed the dinner and Q&A with Smith.

