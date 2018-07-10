Oakland Hills hosts big-time fundraiser for American Cancer Society

Partly Cloudy
BLOOMFIELD TWP., Mich. - Oakland Hills Country Club hosted a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society in Michigan on Monday.
Since 2003, the event has raised over $2 million to fight cancer.
This year, $361,00 was raised for the cause, with an 18-hole event followed by a dinner featuring Phil Mickelson's coach Rick Smith. WXYZ's Brad Galli emceed the dinner and Q&A with Smith.
