WXYZ — Greg Kampe and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies have a chance to make it back to the NCAA Tournament but the road won't be easy.

The Golden Grizzlies are the #3 seed in the Horizon League Tournament and will host Youngstown State in the quarterfinals of the tournament at the O'Rena.

Oakland played one of the harshest non-conference schedules in playing Oklahoma State, Michigan and Michigan State to prepare themselves for this portion of the season.