Phil Mickelson not likely to return to Detroit for Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WXYZ) — Phil Mickelson's appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2021 wasn't without controversy.

It included him saying he wouldn't return to Detroit after an article in the Detroit News, then saying he'd possibly return to Detroit if 50,000 pledge random acts of kindness, but in the end, it's extremely likely that Mickelson won't return for 2022.

It comes after the golfer announced Monday he would be playing in the first event for the LIV Golf Invitational, the Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour, along with Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and many more.

“I am ready to come back to play the game I love but after 32 years this new path is a fresh start, one that is exciting for me at this stage of my career,” Mickelson said in a statement posted on social media.

Mickelson has reportedly been working behind the scenes to promote the league, which is run by Greg Norman, and hasn't played since February after the comments he made.

There are several reasons we likely won't see Mickelson in Detroit, but the main reason is that LIV is hosting an event opposite the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The third event will take place July 29-31 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. Detroit's PGA Tour event takes place July 26-31.