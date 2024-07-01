Pistons reportedly sign forward Tobia Harris to two-year, $52 million deal

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have reportedly agreed to a two-year, $52 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harris has played with the Philadelphia 76ers over the past five seasons. Last season in Philly, he averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 48.7 percent from the field, 35.3 percent from three and 87.8 percent from the free throw line.

Harris returns to the Pistons after playing with them for parts of three seasons. In his most recent season in Detroit (2017-18), Harris appeared in all 82 games and averaged a career-high 18.6 points per game. Midway through that season, he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippersas part of the Blake Griffin deal. Harris was drafted 19th overall in 2011 by the Charlotte Bobcats, and played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic before his initial stint in Detroit.

There have been a lot of changes for the Pistons this off-season. Over the past 31 days, Trajan Langdon was named President of Basketball Operations, and general managerTroy Weaver and head coach Monty Williamswere fired after a 2023-24 that saw the Pistons post a franchise-worst 14-68 record.

More recently, the Pistons acquired Wendell Moore and Tim Hardaway Jr.via trade, along with Ron Hollandand Bobi Klintmanin the NBA Draft. This past weekend, the Pistons hired Williams' replacement in J.B. Bickerstaff, who just led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, and signed rising star Cade Cunningham to a five-year, $226 million maximum rookie extension.

For the latest free agency news involving the Pistons, here is our free agency tracker.