Pro golfer arrested for attempting to meet with minor for sex

A professional golfer was arrested on Thursday in Florida after allegedly attempting to meet an underage girl for sex.

According to WOFL-TV in Orlando, Florida, 26-year-old Daniel Bowling was arrested after chatting with a Orlando police detective posing as a 15-year-old girl and agreeing to meet up with her.

Investigators told the Orlando Sentinel that Bowling initially contacted the agent’s profile in early April, and that within 24 hours of first contact the chats became sexual and “intensified quickly.”

He was arrested Thursday when he arrived for a meeting with the underaged girl. He faces charges of obscene communication, traveling to meet with a minor and attempted lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to the PGA Tour’s website, Bowling has played in seven tour events since 2012. The Sentinel reports that he was in the Orlando area last week in play in pre-qualifying rounds for the U.S. Open.