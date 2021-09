Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana is going to miss the next four months as he will need shoulder surgery.

Head Coach Jeff Blashill made the announcement ahead of the team's first preseason home game on Thursday.

Detroit signed Vrana to a 3-year contract extension in August.

The 25-year-old played 11 games for the Red Wings last season after being traded from Washington. He had 8 goals and 3 assists. In his time with Washington, he ad 11 goals and 14 assists in 39 games.