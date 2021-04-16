Red Wings sign 2020 first round pick Lucas Raymond to entry-level deal

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Lucas Raymond to a three-year entry-level contract Friday, beginning with the 2021-22 season.

Raymond was selected with the fourth overall pick by Detroit at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft in October.

Raymond has spent the past three seasons with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League, tallying 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 77 total games.

In the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, Raymond was one of five Red Wings prospects representing Sweden. In five games, he registered five points (two goals, 3 assists.)