Report: Pistons trade for Wizards guard Monte Morris

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are acquiring Washington Wizards point guard Monte Morris in a trade, as first reported by Shams Charania with the Athletic.

The official terms of the trade have not yet been announced, but James Edwards III with The Athletic is reporting that the Pistons are trading a future second round pick to the Wizards in the deal.

Across 6 seasons with the Denver Nuggets and the Wizards, Morris has averaged 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, while shooting 48.1 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from three and 83 percent from the free throw line.

Morris is returning to his home state; he was born in Grand Rapids and played at Flint Beecher High School. Before getting drafted by the Nuggets in the second round in 2017, Morris played four seasons at Iowa State.

This is the second player the Pistons have traded for this summer; earlier this weekend,they reportedly landed sharpshooting wing Joe Harris and two second-round picks in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.