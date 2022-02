(WXYZ) — Michigan is hiring Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to the same position, according to multiple reports.

Minter joined Vanderbilt in 2021 following four seasons as part of John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens staff. Minter spent his first three seasons in Baltimore as a defensive assistant before serving as defensive backs coach in 2020.

Minter's prior stops include 2013-16 as Georgia State defensive coordinator and 2011-12 as Indiana State defensive coordinator.