Rocket Mortgage Classic introduces new fan experiences for 2022 tournament

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic announced several new fan experiences Thursday for the 2022 event this summer, including expanded fan decks and much more.

The tournament, which takes place July 26-31 at the historic Detroit Golf Club, will include two days of complimentary admission for local residents during Detroit Community Day s presented by DTE Energy. Local residents can get into the tournament for free on July 26 and July 27.

On top of that, the Rocket Mortgage Classic will have several new areas open to all ticketholders. They include:

The Turn – Stadium-style seating with views of the first tee and an adjoining lounge overlooking the par-3 ninth hole.

Treehouse – Elevated fan deck behind the green at the fiifth hole with 360-degree views of No. 1 green and holes 5-8.

AREA 313 Grove – This is the center of the action at the tournament. The Grove will be a tree-lined, shaded location between holes 10, 11 and 14 where people can spread out with an exclusive menu of food and drinks.

AREA 313 Village – Located between the 16th and 17th holes, it will feature a giant LED videoboard with food and drinks from the largest concession stand.

High Noon Sun Deck – Fans can watch players approach the 17th green and take great photos from this elevated locatioin.

“We are looking forward to sharing some terrific new experiences for fans as they join us at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “While we’ll have many of the PGA TOUR’s best players here competing inside the ropes, this event is so much more than just a golf tournament. We are always looking for ways to upgrade the experience, whether you are passionate about golf or simply want to come out and enjoy an exciting community event and soak up some summer fun. Fans should also know that as they enjoy these new experiences, they’re also supporting the tournament’s Changing the Course initiative to end the digital divide in Detroit.”

Also this year, the CDW Youth Golf Zone will be located along the second hole, designed for kids of all ages to take a break and try out some interactive golf-related activities and games.

The official merchandiise shop will be relocated from the area by the second hole to the tournament's main entrance and exit, and will. include an expanded selection of hats, shirts and other offerings.

Greyson Clothiers will also have a retail location at the 16th hole of the tournament.

Daily grounds tickets are available now and start at $60 for the first round, $70 for the second round and $80 for each of the final two rounds. There are also hospitality options available for purchase.

